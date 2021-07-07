OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro removed from Geekbench

Geekbench has announced that it has removed the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones from its benchmark platform.

The move comes after a recent in depth article by AnandTech which revealed that both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro performed well on benchmarks but had limited performance on some apps in normal usage. You can see a tweet from Geekbench below which explains what happened.

It’s disappointing to see OnePlus handsets making performance decisions based on application identifiers rather than application behavior. We view this as a form of benchmark manipulation. We’ve delisted the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro from our Android Benchmark chart. https://t.co/G40wmWeg7o — Geekbench (@geekbench) July 6, 2021

According to the Andandtech article, One Plus is throttling the Snapdragon 888 processor on the handsets and using low power cores on the processor in some apps.

It is not clear as yet on why OnePlus may be throttling the processor, there bare suggestions that this is done to improve battery life.

As yet there is no official word from OnePlus on this although considering the coverage the issue is getting, we would expect a statement from OnePlus some time soon. It will be interesting to find out what has been happening.

Source AnandTech, Phandroid

