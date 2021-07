OnePlus Nord 2 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor confirmed

We have heard various rumors about the specifications on the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone and now OnePlus has confirmed what processor the device will use.

OnePlus has revealed on Twitter that their new Nord 2 5G smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, you can see the tweet below.

We’ve worked with MediaTek to build an exclusive AI-enhanced experience that takes photography, display tech and gaming to a new dimension. And everything’s just better and smarter over there. 👾 Nord 2 5G, the Flagship Killer. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI. pic.twitter.com/Oci97kkUAi — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) July 7, 2021

Other rumored specifications for the smartphone will include GB of RAM and a range of storage options, the device will aso come with a 6.43 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

We previously heard that the device would come with a range of cameras, on the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the device there will be a triple camera setup with one 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and 2 megapixel camera.

OnePlus are expected to make their new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone official some time this month, as soon as we get more details we will let you know.

