OnePlus Nord 2 rumored to launch end of July

We have been hearing more and more about the new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone recently, we previously saw some press renders on the handset that showed us the design and also revealed how many cameras it would come with and more.

According to a recent report this new OnePlus smartphone will launch this month, some time around the end of July.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.43 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, processing will be provided by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 mobile processor, plus 8GB of RAM and a choice of storage.

Other specifications on the handset will include a a range of cameras including three rear cameras that are made up of a a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and 2 megapixel camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 will also come with WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G and it will feature a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging. We will have full details on the handset when it is made official later this month, including pricing and a full list of specifications.

Source Playfuldroid

Image Credit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more