OnePlus Nord 2 rumored to launch end of July

We have been hearing more and more about the new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone recently, we previously saw some press renders on the handset that showed us the design and also revealed how many cameras it would come with and more.

According to a recent report this new OnePlus smartphone will launch this month, some time around the end of July.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.43 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, processing will be provided by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 mobile processor, plus 8GB of RAM and a choice of storage.

Other specifications on the handset will include a a range of cameras including three rear cameras that are made up of a a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and 2 megapixel camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 will also come with WiFi, Bluetooth, 5G and it will feature a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging. We will have full details on the handset when it is made official later this month, including pricing and a full list of specifications.

