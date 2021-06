OnePlus Nord 2 design revealed in new renders

Some press renders have been posted online by 91 mobiles and @OnLeaks and they give us a look at the design on the new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone.

Yesterday the device appeared in some benchmarks and now we get to find out more details about the handsets design.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a 6.43 inch display and it is expected to have a Full HD+ resolution, the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 mobile processor.

The device will feature 8GB of RAm and we are expecting a range of different storage options, although exactly what storage it will come with has not been revealed.

The new Nord 2 smartphone will come with a 4500 mAh battery and it will come with fast charging, the device will have a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup with a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and 2 megapixel camera.

OnePlus will apparently be making their new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone official next month, as soon as we get some more information on the handset, we will let you know.

Source 91 Mobiles

