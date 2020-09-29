OnePlus 8T will not be available in a Pro model

We have heard lots of rumors about the new OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone and now the company’s CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that they will not be launching a Pro model of the device.

Normally onePlus launches a standard handset and a Pro model like they have done with the OnePlus 8, this will not happen with the OnePlus 8T. You can see what Pete Lau had to say below.

There is no 8T Pro this year. Users who like Pro-level products can continue to choose OnePlus 8 Pro, the annual machine king. Our plan for it is itself defined in a direction where there is no room for upgrade. There are also surprises, which are worth looking forward to.

The new OnePlus 8T is expected to be made official at a press event on the 15th of October, we already know many of the handsets specirfications,

The handset is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus a range of high end cameras and a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications on the OnePlus 8T will include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel wide angle camera, a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel portrait camera and a 4500 mAh battery.

Source Weibo, Myfixguide

