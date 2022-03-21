OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 12 software update

OnePlus has released a new software update for their OnePlus 8T smartphone, OxygenOS 12. The Oxygen OS 12 is now available to download.

The OxygenOS 12 software update brings a wide range of new features to the OnePlus 8T smartphone, you can see what is included in the update below.

Key updates

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Network Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios



You can find out more details about the new OxygenOS software update for the OnePlus 8T smartphone over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

