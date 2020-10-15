OnePlus 8T smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new OnePlus 8T smartphone for a while, the handset was made official yesterday and we have all the details about the device.

The OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and ir comes with two RAM options, 8GB or 12GB.

There are also two storage options, 128GB or 256GB and it comes with a 4500 mAh battery and Warp Charge 65.

The new OnePlus 8T features a 48 megapixel main camera on the back, there is also a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera. The device comes with two color options Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver and it is available to buy for £549 in the UK.

Source OnePlus

