OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones launching tomorrow

The new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones will be made official tomorrow, OnePlus are holding a press event at 4PM BST on Tuesday the 14th of April.

We have heard lots of rumors about the new OnePlus 8 smartphones and also know many of the specifications on the handsets.

The top model will be the OnePlus 8 Pro and this handset will come with a6.78 inch Fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. Processing will be provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The handset will come with a choice of either 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM, there will also be two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. The device will come with a 4510 mAh battery and will come with 30W fast charging, it will also feature 30W wireless charging.

The new OnePlus 8 Pro will have a range of high end cameras, these will include a 16 megapixel camera on the front for video calls and Selfies. On the back of the device there will be two 48 megapixel cameras, an 8 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera.

Pricing for the handsets will start at €729 for the OnePlus 8 and €929 for the OnePlus 8 Pro. We will have full details on the new OnePlus 8 range of smartphones when they are made official tomorrow.

Image Credit: Winfuture

