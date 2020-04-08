More OnePlus 8 Pro specifications revealed

It looks like we have some more specifications on the new OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone, some more details about the handset have been revealed.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.78 inch Fluid AMOLED display that will have a QHD+ resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels.

The display will feature a 120 Hz refresh rate and it will come with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, the device will feature a choice of 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM. There will also be a choice of two storage options 128GB and 256GB and it will come with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls on the back there will be a quad camera setup.

The quad cameras on the OnePlus 8 Pro will include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultra wide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 5 megapixel camera. The handset will also come with a 4510 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

There will be a choice of three color options, Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue, the handset will come with an IP68 rating. We will have more details about the new OnePlus 8 smartphones when they are made official on the 14th of April.

Source Winfuture, Phone Arena

