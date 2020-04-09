OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pricing revealed

It looks like we have some more information on the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones, the pricing for the handsets have been revealed.

Pricing for the OnePlus 8 will start at 729 euros and the OnePlus 8 Pro at 929 euros, you can see how much each model will cost below.

OnePlus 8 pricing:

OnePlus 8 8/128GB: ca. 719/729 Euro

OnePlus 8 12/256GB: ca. 819/829 Euro

OnePlus 8 Pro 8/128GB: ca. 919/929 Euro

OnePlus 8 Pro 12/256GB: ca. 1009/1019 OnePlus are holding a press event next week where they will be making their new OnePlus 8 smartphones official, we already know many of the specifications on the handsets. The OnePlus 8 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.78 inch Fluid AMOLED display that will have a QHD+ resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The handset will come with a Snapdragon 865 processor and a choice of 8GB or 128GB of RAM. Other specifications on the handset will include a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and the device will come with a 4510 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, plus 30W wireless charging. The handset will feature a range of high end cameras, these will include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultra wide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 5 megapixel camera on the back and a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies. OnePlus are holding their press event next week on the 14th of April. Source Winfuture

