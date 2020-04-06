OnePlus 8 5G appears on Geekbench

The new OnePlus 8 range of smartphones will be made official at a press event next week on the 14th of April, the handsets will come with 5G.

Now the OnePlus 8 5G has turned up on Geekbench and this has confirmed some of the handsets specifications.

The new device will come with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display and it will feature a FHD+ resolution and it will come with a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The one listed on Geekbench is showing 12GB of RAM.

The new OnePlus 8 will also come with a range of high end cameras, these will include a 48 megapixel camera, a 16 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera. The Pro model will come with a total of four rear cameras. On the front of this handset there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

We will have full details about the new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones when they are made official on the 14th of April.

Source Playfuldroid

Image Credit: Winfuture

