OnePlus 11 smartphone to have 100W charging

The new OnePlus 11 smartphone is getting closer to launch and now we have some more details on the handset, it will apparently come with 100W charging.

The handset recently received 3C certification and this has revealed that the device will come with 100W fast charging. It will be interesting to see how quickly the handset will be able to charge.

The OnePlus 11 will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will come with a fast-charging power adapter that has the model number VCBAJACH.

The handset is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, we are expecting a range of RAM and storage options for the device.

It will also come with some high-end cameras with three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front. The rear cameras will apparently include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. As yet we do not have any details on what camera will be used on the front for taking selfies and making video calls.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new OPnePlus 11 smartphone will launch, the device is expected sometime early in 2023, as soon as we get details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena





