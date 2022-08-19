Geeky Gadgets

OnePlus 10T smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

The new OnePlus 10T smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and more recently a durability test.

Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus smartphone is like in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that features a 20:1.9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus  Corning Gorilla Glass.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and there are two RAM options, 8GB or 16GB, and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, it does not come with a microSD card slot.

The device features a range of cameras which include a front-facing 6-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

The new OnePlus 10T comes with a 4800 mAh battery and it also features 150W fast charging, pricing for the handset in the UK starts at £629, the device comes in two colors, Jade Green and Moonstone Black.

