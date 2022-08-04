OnePlus 10T smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new OnePlus 10T smartphone is now official, we heard all about the handset’s specifications earlier and now we have a video of the handset.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new OnePlus 10T smartphone and its range of features.

﻿

As a reminder, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with an Adreno 730 GPU and a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device features a 4800 mAh battery and features 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging and it has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass that features a 20:1.9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 10T comes with some high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

These include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The handset comes in two colors Jade Green and Moonstone Black, it is now available to buy and the 8GB model costs £629 and the 12GB model £729.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

