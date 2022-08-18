OnePlus 10T gets durability tested (Video(

The OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is.
The video below from JerryRigEverything out the OnePlus 10T through a range of durability tests, this includes a burn test, scratch test, and bend test.
It will be interesting to see how this device performs as in a previous test with the OnePlsu 10 Pro, the handset did not pass the tests.
As we can see from the video the device did not pass the bend test like the OnePlsu 10 Pro and it ended uo being permanently damaged.
As a reminder, the OnePlus 10T comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with an Adreno 730 GPU it features 8GB or 16GB, and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, it does not come with a microSD card slot.
The handset also comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that features a 20:1.9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, it also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass.
The handset also features a range of cameras including a front-facing 16-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The device also comes with a 4800 mAh battery and features 150W SUPERVOOC charging.
Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything