OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition launches tomorrow

OnePlus will be launching a new version of their 10R smartphone, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, the difference between this handset and the current device is the color.

The new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will come with the same hardware as the existing OnePlus 10R smartphone.

This will include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will use the same MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it will feature a microSD card slot.

The device will come with a 4500 mAh battery and it will feature fast charging, it will also have a range of cameras with three on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

We will have more information on the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition when it is made official tomorrow.

Something #OutOfTheBlue is coming your way to give you the smartphone experience you were always looking for! Keep an eye on @amazonIN to know more! — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 18, 2022

Source GSM Arena



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals