OnePlus 10 Pro to retail for €899 in Europe

The new OnePlus 10 Pro will launch globally on the 31st of March, as yet there are no details on how much it will cost in the USA, Europe, and other countries.

Now it looks like we may have some details on the European pricing of the handset, it was recently listed at retailers in Germany with a price of €899.

The international version is expected to have similar specs to the Chinese version, this should include a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 129GB or 256GB of storage.

Other specifications in the device will include a front-facing 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Chinese version comes with ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Android 12, the international version may come with OxygenOS.

We will have full details about the new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone and how much it will cost in the USA, UK, and Europe when it launches later this month.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals