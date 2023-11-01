New OneNote 2023 features and improvements

Microsoft has this week released some new information on its OneNote app on Windows. The dynamic digital notebook that’s part of the Microsoft 365 suite, continuously receives new features and improvements, enhancing its usability and versatility for users. This guide will provide more information on the latest updates and new features that have been incorporated into the OneNote app on Windows although soon be available.

One significant enhancement in the OneNote app is the enhanced text pen and ink gestures. This feature allows users to convert handwriting into text and edit notes using natural gestures, thereby significantly improving the note-taking experience for users who prefer to use a digital pen or stylus. This feature also includes tools for better annotation, handwritten notes, and drawing, including a new Draw tab and improved ink reliability. The enhanced text pen and ink gestures provide a more intuitive and seamless note-taking experience, aligning the digital experience closer to traditional pen and paper.

In addition to the enhanced ink gestures, the OneNote app on Windows now also features inline text predictions. Similar to those found in Outlook and Word, these text predictions can significantly speed up note-taking by auto-completing words and anticipating the next word or phrase based on the context. This feature not only saves time but also reduces typing errors, making note-taking faster and more efficient.

New OneNote 2023 features

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Microsoft apps and services:

The OneNote app on Windows has also introduced new layout options. Users can now opt for a left-sided layout, similar to the ones found in OneNote for the web, Mac, and iPad. This new layout option provides a more consistent user interface across different platforms, making it easier for users to navigate and organize their notes.

Copilot AI

The introduction of the Microsoft 365 Copilot, an AI-powered note-taking partner, is another significant update in the OneNote app on Windows. Available from November, the OneNote Copilot uses artificial intelligence to assist users in creating, capturing, organizing, and recalling information. This feature enhances the usability of the OneNote app, making it a more powerful tool for managing information.

Another notable feature is the ability to preview Stream videos directly within OneNote. This feature allows users to view Stream videos (on SharePoint) without having to switch applications, thereby enhancing the multimedia experience within the OneNote app.

These updates are part of Microsoft’s transition plan to encourage users to switch from OneNote for Windows 10 to the OneNote app. The OneNote for Windows 10 app will no longer be supported from 2025, and the new features and improved sync experience are only available in the OneNote app. The latest OneNote Windows app is available as part of Microsoft 365 and can also be downloaded as a free standalone version from the Microsoft Store.

The OneNote app on Windows continues to evolve, with new features and improvements that enhance the note-taking experience. From enhanced text pen and ink gestures to AI-powered assistance with the OneNote Copilot, these updates aim to make the OneNote app a more powerful, efficient, and versatile tool for managing information.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals