Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 on-device AI mobile platform features

Qualcomm Technologies, has launched the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which introduces advanced on-device AI to the Snapdragon 7 series. This platform is designed to enhance various aspects of mobile device performance and user experience providing:

Integration of select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including Game Post Processing Accelerator and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2, for improved gaming effects and content upscaling.

An 18-bit cognitive ISP for leading-edge photography capabilities.

Enhanced entertainment experiences with next-generation technologies.

Improved performance and power efficiency.

Introduction of Wi-Fi 7 to the Snapdragon 7 Series.

This new generative on-device AI and mobile platform is set to elevate your smartphone experience with smarter, faster, and more efficient features, offering access to advanced AI models, including Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano. These models are designed to make your phone more intuitive, providing a user experience that feels almost like magic. Your phone will be able to predict what you want to do next, making your interactions with it more fluid and natural.

If you’re a gamer, you’re in for a treat. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 comes with Snapdragon Elite Gaming features that will take your gaming sessions to the next level. The Game Post Processing Accelerator and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2 work together to give you smoother gameplay and more impressive graphics. You’ll be able to immerse yourself in your favorite games like never before.

Photography enthusiasts will also find something to love in this new platform. An 18-bit cognitive ISP is included, which means your phone’s camera will capture images with incredible detail and true-to-life colors. Whether you’re a professional photographer or someone who loves taking photos for fun, this technology will help you take stunning pictures with ease.

For those who enjoy streaming movies or downloading content, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 introduces Wi-Fi 7 to the series. This means you’ll get faster and more reliable internet connections, making your entertainment experience even better. You won’t have to worry about buffering or slow downloads anymore.

Chris Patrick, a senior vice president at Qualcomm Technologies, emphasized how this platform is all about enriching your mobile experience. It’s not just about raw performance; it’s about enhancing every aspect of how you use your phone.

Some of the first companies to adopt this new on-device AI technology include OnePlus, realme, and SHARP. OnePlus, in particular, is excited to offer its users the improved AI, gaming, and photography capabilities that come with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

You won’t have to wait long to see these features in action. Devices equipped with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 will be announced soon. For those who want to know more about what this platform can do, Qualcomm has detailed information on their product brief and website.

Keep an eye out for these new releases. They're set to bring a new standard of power efficiency and performance to the mobile world, making your smartphone more than just a tool—it'll be your smart companion, ready to enhance every part of your digital life.



