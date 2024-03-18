Qualcomm brings on device AI to more Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 phones

Qualcomm Technologies, has announced the launch of its latest premium-tier mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This new addition to the Snapdragon 8-series aims to deliver the most sought-after capabilities to a broader range of Android flagship smartphones, enabling extraordinary and premium user experiences.

Key Features of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform boasts an impressive array of features that set it apart from its predecessors:

Support for powerful on-device generative AI features

Always-sensing ISP for enhanced camera capabilities

Hyper-realistic mobile gaming experience

Breakthrough connectivity options

Lossless high-definition sound quality

One of the most notable aspects of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is its support for a wide range of AI models, including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano, and Zhipu ChatGLM. This feature enables users to harness the power of generative AI directly on their smartphones, opening up a world of possibilities for creative and productive applications.

On Device Generative AI and Advanced Photography

Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., emphasized the platform’s potential to enhance user experiences, stating, “With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives.”

The integration of generative AI capabilities within the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 allows users to leverage the power of AI-driven tools directly on their smartphones. This means that tasks such as image and video editing, content creation, and even app development can be performed more efficiently and with greater ease, empowering users to unleash their creativity and boost their productivity.

Collaboration with Leading Smartphone Manufacturers

Qualcomm Technologies has partnered with several key OEMs, including Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi, to bring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 to market. These manufacturers are expected to launch devices powered by the new mobile platform in the near future, with the first device anticipated to be announced as early as March.

William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation, President of the International Business Department, and GM of Xiaomi Brand, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies to introduce the first device powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 – coming soon. This new mobile platform will allow us to provide our customers with a personalized premium experience, all thanks to generative AI.”

With the introduction of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm Technologies is setting a new standard for premium smartphones. By bringing powerful on-device AI capabilities, advanced photography features, and cutting-edge connectivity options to a wider range of flagship devices, the company is empowering users to experience the best that mobile technology has to offer.

As more smartphone manufacturers adopt the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, consumers can expect to see a new generation of devices that deliver unparalleled performance, creativity, and productivity. The integration of generative AI and other advanced features will undoubtedly reshape the way users interact with their smartphones, making them an even more essential tool in their daily lives. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Snapdragon 8 :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals