Olor Coco aroma diffuser, air purifier and sterilizer in one small compact desktop system

The engineering and development team at Olor Coco has created a new desktop air purifier, aroma diffuser and steriliser in one device providing a relaxing atmosphere that not only purifies the air but also uses natural extract oil to help you relax and unwind or stay focused depending on your needs. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $148 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates).

Olor Coco diffuser, purifier and sterilizer

“A team of researchers found that on average, humans breathe in between 100,000 and 1 million microorganisms belonging to over 1,000 different types every day. Some of them may be the cause of your allergies, rhinitis, asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Through years of careful studying, testing and optimization by many experienced researchers and doctors, the perfect combination of essential oils was finally found by combining cedar leaf oil, geranium oil, neroli oil, rosemary oil, and sage oil.”

Assuming that the Olor Coco funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Olor Coco aroma diffuser and air purifier project review the promotional video below.

“Scientifically proven by BSL-3 laboratory and other respected organizations, Canada FCB essential oil has anti-microbial properties, effective in inhibiting and eliminating 99.9% of germs and airborne stationary viruses. It creates a clean and healthy atmosphere and purifies the air all day long.”

“The head researcher of Force Cure Biotech, Doctor James B Hudson is a world renowned expert in the field of anti-microbial diseases from the department of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of British Columbia. He has led the research into the effects and benefits of cedar leaf oil.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the aroma diffuser and air purifier , jump over to the official Olor Coco crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

