Old, mysterious thriller film premiers in theatres July 2021

This week Universal Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming mystery, thriller film Old, which is set to premiere in theatre screens worldwide in July 23rd 2021. Old is a psychological thriller film written, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, and has been inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle written by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

“This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly Ö reducing their entire lives into a single day. “

The Old 2021 film stars Gael GarcÌa Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant, and Thomasin McKenzie.

“Old is a Blinding Edge Pictures production, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, from his screenplay based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar LÈvy and Frederik Peeters. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass, AppleTV+ís Servant) and Marc Bienstock (Glass, Split). The filmís executive producer is Steven Schneider.”

Source : YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals