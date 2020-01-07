Rhasspy Raspberry Pi offline voice assistant is free and open source

Rhasspy (pronounced RAH-SPEE) is an open source, fully offline voice assistant toolkit for the Raspberry Pi as well as many languages that works well with Home Assistant, Hass.io, and Node-RED. Simply specify voice commands in a template language and Rhasspy will produce JSON events that can trigger actions in home automation software or Node-RED flows. Michael Hansen explains a little more about Rhasspy.

“Rhasspy is intended for advanced users that want to have a voice interface to Home Assistant, but value privacy and freedom above all else. There are many other voice assistants, but none (to my knowledge) that:

– Can function completely disconnected from the Internet

– Are entirely free/open source

– Work well with Home Assistant, Hass.io, and Node-RED

If you feel comfortable sending your voice commands through the Internet for someone else to process, or are not comfortable with rolling your own Home Assistant automations to handle intents, I recommend taking a look at Mycroft.”

Rhasspy itself is licensed under the MIT license, so feel free to do what you want with the code. Rhasspy was created and is currently maintained by Michael Hansen. The easiest way to try Rhasspy is with Docker.

Source: Rhasspy

