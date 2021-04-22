Geeky Gadgets

Official list pricing for the 2022 Volkswagen Taos revealed

Volkswagen has announced the official pricing for its new compact SUV called the Taos. The SUV will be offered in front-wheel-drive, or 4Motion all-wheel-drive versions. All use a 158 horsepower 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 184 pound-feet of torque.

All front-wheel-drive versions use an eight-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel-drive versions getting a seven-speed DSG. Buyers have eight colors to choose from, along with four available wheel options to allow for personalization. Taos is a two-row SUV with a wheelbase of 105.9 inches, an overall length of 175.8 inches, a width of 72.5 inches, and is 64.4 inches tall.

The SUV has 99.5 cubic feet of passenger space and 28.1 cubic feet of luggage space behind the second-row seats. Standard features include automatic headlights, push-button start, cloth seats, and a digital cockpit. Available options include leatherette seating surfaces, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and a premium audio system. Taos will land in dealerships in the US in June starting at $22,995 plus a $1195 destination charge.

