Official list pricing for the 2022 Volkswagen Taos revealed

Volkswagen has announced the official pricing for its new compact SUV called the Taos. The SUV will be offered in front-wheel-drive, or 4Motion all-wheel-drive versions. All use a 158 horsepower 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 184 pound-feet of torque.

All front-wheel-drive versions use an eight-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel-drive versions getting a seven-speed DSG. Buyers have eight colors to choose from, along with four available wheel options to allow for personalization. Taos is a two-row SUV with a wheelbase of 105.9 inches, an overall length of 175.8 inches, a width of 72.5 inches, and is 64.4 inches tall.

The SUV has 99.5 cubic feet of passenger space and 28.1 cubic feet of luggage space behind the second-row seats. Standard features include automatic headlights, push-button start, cloth seats, and a digital cockpit. Available options include leatherette seating surfaces, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and a premium audio system. Taos will land in dealerships in the US in June starting at $22,995 plus a $1195 destination charge.

