Dragonfly Hyperscooter off road 4 wheel electric scooter

If you are searching for a more versatile compact mode of transport capable off road adventures and speeds of up to 25 mph and a range of 50 miles. You might be interested in the new Dragonfly Hyperscooter which is now available from the crowdfunding website Indiegogo. Weighing just 39lbs the electric scooter has been designed to offer you more freedom and fun than its urban counterparts.

Equipped with four wheels and after five years of engineering, prototyping and testing the Dragonfly is now available to early bird backers. Featuring fulltilt steering together with a large stable platform the electric scooter allows you to carve through the city or off road just as you would shred down the mountain on a snowboard, say its creators.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1,879 or £1,750 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The Dragonfly Hyperscooter is the future of urban transportation. A super light and sleek electric vehicle that takes flight through the urban jungle. The refined vehicle for the modern urbanite. The sleek and elegant cruising machine that will turn heads and part the crowds. The platform that will allow you to glide effortlessly through busy streets. The modern city has more obstacles. More traffic. More people. More dangers. And it seems that no matter who you are, you’re forced into the same tight spots, as the daily rush hour grows ever busier.”

Hyperscooter electric scooter

If the Dragonfly campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Dragonfly rugged electric scooters project watch the promotional video below.

“The Dragonfly Hyperscooter’s unique wide 4-wheel carbon fiber platform offers unparalleled stability and safety when tackling the modern urban landscape. Move fast and weave tightly thanks to Dragonfly Hyperscooter’s ultra-low center of gravity and the most stable yet agile platform on the market. And unlike any 2-wheel vehicle, even when you feel like slowing to a stop, you never have to put a foot on the ground.”

“Intuitively tilt the large, stable platform naturally from side-to-side and carve through the city just like you’d shred down the mountain on a snowboard. Or dial in tighter moves with the added maneuverability of the ergonomic handlebars. The choice is yours.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the rugged electric scooters, jump over to the official Dragonfly crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

