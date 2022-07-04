Mokwheel Basalt is a new electric bike equipped with a power inverter and can be charged using solar panels if required. Featuring a 750w motor and a battery capable of providing up to an 80 mile range the 26 inch fat tire off-road electric bike is now available via Indiegogo. Featuring 960Wh Samsung battery cells the bike is capable of a 45 km or 28 mph top speed and features 110 mm adjustable suspension.

“Meet Mokwheel Basalt, the world’s first All-terrain Ebike integrated with power station technology that lets you charge your devices at any time. Thanks to the 750W brushless motor and 960Wh battery capacity, it offers an extended range of 80 miles on a single charge, taking you further than ever before. In addition, the Basalt has an adjustable suspension and two 26 x 4-inch fat tires that provide tremendous grip and mechanical stability, allowing bikers to sail through strenuous terrains.”

If the Mokwheel Basalt campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Mokwheel Basalt off-road electric bike project view the promotional video below.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $1799 or £1484 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Off-road electric bike

“Afraid that your devices will run out of power on the road or want to power up your camping gears such as a fridge or grill? Thanks to Basalt’s unique inverter compatibility design, the bike turns into a power backup and allows you to charge your devices anywhere. Moreover, you don’t have to bring these heavy and expensive power stations when you’re out and about. The Mokwheel Basalt is not only an all-terrain ebike but also your best power backup. Just take out the inverter and connect it to the removable battery. This all-terrain ebike immediately turns into your reliable power station and keeps your gears charged and ready wherever you are.”

“What will you do if you run out of power in the wild? Well, basalt’s unique solar panel compatibility allows you to reduce your dependence on the grid and get renewable clean energy from the sun without any noise or fumes. Even if you can’t find access to electricity outdoors, you don’t have to worry anymore. Basalt is invented to unlock your next outdoor exploration.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the off-road electric bike, jump over to the official Mokwheel Basalt crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

