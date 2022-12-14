ODROID H3 Jasper Lake dev board now available

The previously unveiled ODROID H3 Jasper Lake dev board is now available purchase throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. Priced from approximately $155 the development board is available with two different setups. Either the H3 offering a Intel Jasper Lake N5105 quad-core processor, base clock of 2.0GHz and boost up to 2.9 GHz or the H3+ featuring a Intel Jasper Lake N6005 quad-core processor, base clock of 2.0GHz and boost up to 3.3 GHz.

The two development boards are supported by Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs Turbo 800MHz or Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Turbo 900MHz respectively. Check out the ODROID-H3+ Game Emulation demo video below to learn more about its performance. Both models of ODROID-H3 feature two SO-DIMM slots for memory, two SATA ports and one M.2 NVMe slot for storage, two 2.5 GbE ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and more.

ODROID H3+ dev board

“ODROID-H3 and H3+ have the same form factor and similar power efficiency as their predecessor, the ODROID-H2+. However, the H3 and H3+ are more powerful, offering higher performance. You’ll need to supply your own memory and storage (check the recommended accessories on this page) — but since the ODROID-H3 family uses the same components commonly found in modern laptops, you should have no trouble finding compatible hardware to fill out your SBC.”

Source : Fanless Tech : AM





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals