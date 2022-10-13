ODROID-H3 Intel mini PC with M.2 storage

If you are searching for an alternative to the discontinued ODROID-H2+ Single board computer you will be interested to know that the engineers at Hardkernel have launched to new mini PC systems equipped with M.2 storage. The new ODROID-H3 and ODROID-H3+ mini PC single board computers are equipped with Intel Celeron N5105 and Pentium N6005 Jasper Lake processor respectively and support up to 64GB RAM.

Other features include upgraded Intel UHD graphics, M.2 PCIe Gen 3 socket. As well as a wealth of connectivity similar to previous SoC from Hardkernel offering dual 2.5GbE ports, 2 x SATA ports, 2 x USB 3.0 and 2x US 2.0 ports.

Game emulation demonstration

Specifications of the ODROID-H3 Intel mini PC

– ODROID-H3 – Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core Jasper Lake processor @ 2.0GHz / 2.9GHz (Turbo) with 24EU Intel UHD graphics @ 450 / 800 MHz (Turbo); 10W TDP

– ODROID-H3+ – Intel Pentium N6005 quad-core Jasper Lake processor @ 2.0GHz / 3.3GHz (Turbo) with 32EU Intel UHD graphics @ 450 / 900 MHz (Turbo); 10W TDP

– System Memory – Dual-channel SO-DIMM DDR4 memory (2933MT/s) supporting up to 64GB RAM in total

– Storage – M.2 PCIe Gen 3 x4 slot for one NVMe storage, 2x SATA 3.0 ports, eMMC flash support

– HDMI 2.0 up to 4K (4096×2160) @ 60 Hz

– DisplayPort 1.2 up to 4K (4096×2160) @ 60 Hz

– Audio – HDMI, audio jacks for HP, MIC. and S/PDIF

– Connectivity – Dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45) via RTL8125B chipset

– USB – 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports

– Expansion – 24-pin header with 2x I2C, 1x UART (3.3V), 3x USB2.0, HDMI CEC signals, external power button

– Security – fTPM (TPM 2.0) enabled

– Misc – RTC battery (Included), standard 12V PWM fan header as found in PCs

– Power Supply – 14V to 20V DC power input (60W recommended, 133W with two 3.5-inch hard drives)

– Dimensions – 110 x 110mm

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software : ODROID Forum : ODROID Wiki



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals