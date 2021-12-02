Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition launches on Xbox and PlayStation

Oddworld fans will be pleased to know that the new Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition is now available on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms providing a new adventure for gamers to enjoy. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game as well as a quick review and a little gameplay to help you decide whether it’s worth playing not.

Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition

“Soulstorm combines intense action-adventure platformer gameplay with a twisted tale of a society on the brink of revolution, where your moment to moment in-game choices will impact its outcome and there is more than one possible ending to experience. A revolution needs a leader. A leader needs followers.

You will help guide Abe on his journey to save them all. Along the way, you face nearly impossible odds in a massive 2.9D world where death is the most likely outcome. Every moment is another choice between raining down brute force upon your oppressors or executing stealth manoeuvres to avoid detection.

You will face off against a profiteering class armed with a sinister plan that threatens the very existence of an enslaved species. Scavenge for ingredients to cook up powerful weaponry and arm your followers to help in the fight. Keep in mind, the more you save, the better the outcome. If you have what it takes, you might even be able to unlock hidden playable levels. And, you might have what it takes to lead a revolution and achieve leader board status.”

Source : Major Nelson

