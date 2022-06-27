Blade Runner Enhanced Edition reviews

Nightdive Studios has this week announced the launch of the new Blade Runner Enhanced Edition game on PC and consoles, although many that have already bought the game have been experiencing issues and think it might have been launched a little too early and requires some work. Jump over to the Steam product page to check out the reviews of the game in the past seven days and you will see what gamers are talking about.

“Fans who have followed the project know how challenging it was to bring back this classic game; the project became a labor of love for our team. Now the 1997 video game returns, just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the motion picture on which the game is based. Using our KEX Engine, our developers at Nightdive Studios have been able to add features to the game to make it more accessible and enjoyable for modern players.

The Enhanced Edition has features including upscaling to 4K resolution and 60 FPS, a modern HD display, keyboard and gamepad support and new KIA clue interface. At the same time, we have tried to stay true to the game’s original look and feel. We hope that you will enjoy our work and take this opportunity to own and experience a part of video game history.”

Blade Runner Enhanced Edition

“Armed with your investigative skills and the tools of the Blade Runner trade, you’ll be immersed in a world that lives and breathes around you with breakthrough lighting and visual effects. Your ability to survive will be put to the test in the richest game environment ever created. Immerse yourself in the dark, gritty world of Los Angeles 2019, where you become both the hunter and the hunted.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals