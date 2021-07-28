Facebook Oculus Quest 2 foam facial recall after skin irritation

Facebook have issued a recall for the “foam facial interface” on their Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets after a small percentage of Quest 2 customers experienced some skin irritation after using the removable part of the headset. “. While the rate of reports is small and the majority of reported cases are minor, we’re committed to ensuring our products are safe and comfortable for everyone who uses them” explains Facebook.

Facebook have now created a new silicone cover for all customers globally and have started a voluntary recall for the removable foam face piece. Everyone who already owns a Quest 2 or a Fit Pack can now ask to receive a free silicone cover that fits over the Quest 2 foam facial interface to stop any skin irritation.

“Today, we’re introducing a new silicone cover for all customers globally, including as part of a joint voluntary recall of the Quest 2 removable foam facial interface with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada. In addition, we’ve been communicating with global regulators and are taking the extra step of temporarily pausing sales of Quest 2 globally while we work to include the new silicone covers in all Quest 2 packages. The new silicone cover fits over the Quest 2 removable foam facial interface and starting on August 24, all Quest 2 headsets will come with a silicone cover included in every box.”

“Our investigation determined that our manufacturing process is safe, meaning no unexpected nor hazardous contaminants were found in the Quest 2 foam interface or manufacturing process. When Oculus Quest 2 goes back on sale in a few weeks, we’ll also debut a new 128GB SKU that will come with the silicone cover included from Day 1. We’re ending sales of 64GB headsets as this new SKU becomes our standard Quest 2 offering for the same price of $299 USD.”

Source : Road to VR : Facebook

