Octopath Traveler 2 launches today

Masashi Takahashi from Square Enix has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the highly anticipated launch of Octopath Traveler 2 today. If you have not played the original Octopath Traveler game you will be pleased to know that there is no continuous narrative allowing you to dive straight into the second game in the series set in an entirely new world with new characters and adventures. Octopath Traveler 2 is now available to play on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Octopath Traveler 2

“Hello everyone, this is Masashi Takahashi, producer of Octopath Traveler. If you’re reading this article, it means that you have at least a bit of interest in Octopath Traveler II… and if that’s the case, I’m delighted! This game marks the first time the series has been playable on PlayStation, so I thought I should introduce the series for those of you who haven’t encountered it before. So read on, and I’ll tell you everything you need to know about Octopath Traveler II.”

“Do you enjoy pixel art games? Many of you may find yourselves drawn to this game due to its graphics. Octopath Traveler II uses ‘HD-2D’ visuals – a unique graphic style that combines pixels with 3D CG. It looks good in screenshots and video, but it’s something you really have to experience first-hand by actually moving around the game with your own hands. It creates a captivating effect that feels both modern and nostalgic at the same time! It’s particularly appealing on PlayStation, thanks to silky smooth 60FPS gameplay that makes it feel as good to play as it looks.”

“Octopath Traveler II’s world of Solistia is full of dangers as you’ll regularly have to face off against monstrous foes. Combat is fast-paced and deeply strategic thanks to the ‘Break and Boost’ system. The key to success is ‘breaking’ enemies. By exploiting their weaknesses, you can reduce your foes’ Shield Points to zero and stun them for a turn. What’s more, all your attacks do critical damage!”

