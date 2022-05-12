Nyx Nixie tube watch combines old and new technology

Nyx is a unique Nixie tube watch that combines both retro nixie tube technology together with a modern design. Unfortunately there is a diminishing supply of Nixie tubes and only around 10,000 IN16 Nixie tubes left in the world of which the timepiece uses two. “Our Nyx watches are designed to mirror vintage timepieces with modern design features and are equipped with highly advanced hardware that set them apart from what’s existing on the market currently.” The watch can be easily charged and is Qi compatible for easy wireless charging and measures 48 x 39 x 16 mm in size.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $349 or £283 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The history of Nixie tubes

“Nixie tube was born in the 1950s. Nowadays, there’s no manufacturer invested to produce Nixie tubes on a large scale, and production has been discontinued for nearly 30 years. The introduction of new technology of VFD and LED, which are cheaper, making the Nixie tube less common.

To revitalize the afterglow of the Nixie tube that shined in the last century initiates our inspiration. Considering the Nixie tube watches on the marketplace are relatively hefty both in size and weight, we can’t help thinking: why don’t we make a watch fashionable in style and adaptable to wear? That’s how we meet with Nyx, a watch that links history with innovation.”

With the assumption that the Nyx crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Nyx Nixie tube watch project watch the promotional video below.

“It will light up only when you raise your wrist or press manually to activate the display. It detects your wrist gesture when you need to check the time and lights up in ancient light of industry in the order of Hour and Minute. So much more than a simple gear, the watch is an integral part of your timepiece.”

“After numerous tests we decided the most compact size for our IN16 Nixie tube watch and put so much attention to the the battery life as well. The “Wrist Raise Activation” can be turned off manually, and its smart recognition of whether it is lit up or not so as to lower the voltage keeps it in low energy-consumption mode.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Nixie tube watch, jump over to the official Nyx crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals