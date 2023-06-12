In the ever-evolving world of technology, high-performance storage is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. For those looking to up their storage game, the Sabrent Quad NVMe SSD to PCIe 4.0 x16 card (EC-P4BF) offers an effective and efficient solution. If you’re aiming to maximize storage without compromising on speed or performance, this card might be the perfect fit for your needs.

NVMe SSD to PCIe

A PCIe card like the Sabrent Quad NVMe SSD to PCIe 4.0 x16 Card (EC-P4BF) is a crucial player in your desktop’s performance equation. It provides an avenue for connecting solid-state drives (SSDs) to the computer, resulting in a significant boost in storage and speed.

If you’re wondering how exactly it works, the card enables your computer to add up to four NVMe SSDs via a single x16 PCIe slot. You’ll be pleased to know that it’s not restricted to a specific SSD type. The card is compatible with M.2 M key SSDs and can function with both older and newer SSD generation. The supported form factors include 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280.

Power of Bifurcation

For those unfamiliar with the term, bifurcation might seem like a complex concept. But don’t worry. It’s a simple and practical feature the Sabrent card takes full advantage of. Bifurcation refers to the process of splitting a PCIe slot into multiple lanes. It’s this technique that allows the card to support more than one drive simultaneously, offering immense flexibility and convenience.

If you’d like to utilize this feature, ensure your motherboard’s BIOS has the bifurcation setting enabled. The PCIe slot you plan on using should be physically x16 for this card to perform its magic.

RAID

One of the defining features of the Sabrent Quad NVMe SSD to PCIe 4.0 x16 card (EC-P4BF) is its compatibility with multiple RAID configurations. With RAID, you can increase data reliability, improve system performance, or achieve a balance of both.

The card supports Intel VROC, AMD Ryzen NVMe RAID, UEFI RAID, and even software-based RAID through Windows Storage Spaces. Note that to leverage these features, certain conditions have to be fulfilled. For example, you might need a specific processor or chipset, or your system might need to be running a certain version of an operating system.

Cooling and heat dissipation

To those worried about heat dissipation, the Sabrent card has you covered. Its aluminium construction ensures not only physical stability but also improved heat management. Coupled with thermal padding for each SSD, your drives will remain cool under even the most demanding conditions.

For those pushing their systems to the limit, the card offers an optional active cooling system via a rear-positioned switch. This ensures your drives won’t throttle and your system continues running smoothly.

Ease of use is a paramount factor in today’s technology, and this PCIe card doesn’t disappoint. The card offers plug-and-play functionality, ensuring seamless operation without needing drivers. For a quick visual update on your drives, rear-mounted LEDs give a clear indication of drive status. Before investing in the Sabrent Quad NVMe SSD to PCIe 4.0 x16 card (EC-P4BF), remember to check whether your motherboard supports PCIe bifurcation, as this is a prerequisite for accessing more than one drive.

