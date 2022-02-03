NVIDIA Studio driver now supports GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti GPUs

NVIDIA has today announced Studio driver support for laptops equipped with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti GPUs. Designers and creatives using Studio will also benefit from the new driver released this month with enhancements to their existing creative apps as well as the latest app releases, including a major update to Maxon’s Redshift renderer.

“Redshift RT, which is part of the current release, enables a more natural, intuitive way of working. It offers increased freedom to try different options for creating spectacular content, and is best used for scene editing and rendering previews. Redshift Production remains the highest possible quality and control renderer.

Redshift RT technology is integrated in the Maxon suite of creative apps including Cinema 4D, and is available for Autodesk 3ds Max and Maya, Blender, Foundry Katana and SideFX Houdini, as well as architectural products Vectorworks, Archicad and Allplan, dramatically speeding up all types of visual workflows.”

“NVIDIA GPUs accelerate your work with incredible boosts in performance. Less time staring at pinwheels of death means bigger workloads, more features, and creating your work faster than ever. Welcome to NVIDIA Studio—and your new, more creative, process. RTX Studio laptops and desktops are purpose-built for creators, providing the best performance for video editing, 3D animation, graphic design, and photography.”

For more information on the latest Studio laptops jump over to the official NVIDIA blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals