Learn to build AI applications with NVIDIA for $90

The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute has this week announced a new course geared to helping you learn how to build AI applications, covering the entire process of developing IVA apps. The Building Real-Time Video AI Applications is priced at $90 and focuses on artificial intelligent based video analytics and will take approximately 8 hours to complete.

Pre-requisites for the course include competency in Python 3, together with some experience manipulating data using pandas DataFrames as well as experience with deep networks specifically variations of CNNs says NVIDIA.

During the AI course you will learn more about :

Conceptualize the application and anatomy of, as well as challenges facing video AI analytics

Construct a streaming analytics pipeline with hardware-accelerated components

Deploy a turnkey video AI application with NVIDIA’s pre-trained inference models

Apply transfer learning to develop a custom video AI model that is configured for optimal performance

Measure and improve video AI application performance

“AI-based video analytics can unlock insights across many industries such as smart cities, retail space management, hospital health and safety monitoring, and manufacturing defect detection, among others. In this course, you will gain the knowledge and skills needed to enable the real-time transformation of raw video data from widely-deployed camera sensors into deep learning-based insights.”

For more information and twin role on the course jump over to the Building Real-Time Video AI Applications registration page by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

