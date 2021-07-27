AAEON Boxer-8230AI NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX edge mini PC

AAEON has announced a new mini PC will be launching later this year in the form of the BOXER-8233AI, powered by Jetson TX2 NX and bringing with it PoE PSE capabilities, HDMI input and more. The BOXER-8230AI mini PC has been specifically designed for rugged environments, utilizing a fanless design to keep dust and contaminants out, with temperature ranges, from -25°C up to 75°C (65°C A3).

The BOXER-8230AI platform is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX SOM, delivering powerful AI edge computing at an affordable price when compared to other systems on the market. The latest Jetson TX2 NX is capable of providing more than twice the performance of the NVIDIA Jetson Nano due to its six-core ARM processor and NVIDIA Pascal GPU with 256 CUDA cores. Providing users with speeds up to 1.33 TFLOPS, and enabling the mini PC to power a wide variety of AI Edge applications.

“The BOXER-8230AI powered by Jetson TX2 NX expands the already extensive lineup of rugged systems within the NVIDIA ecosystem from AAEON,” said Ken Pan, Product Manager with AAEON’s System Platform Division. “With its I/O layout, wide operating temperatures, and flexible storage capabilities, developers can power a range of applications from smart security to AI powered visual analysis.”

“AAEON provides a range of support for customers in software and customization to make the BOXER-8230AI ready to operate out of the box. Each system comes with the latest NVIDIA JetPack 4.5.1 SDK pre-installed, with no need to flash the OS. Additionally, AAEON offers customization to boot from different devices and other services on a per-project basis.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by AAEON, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : AAEON

