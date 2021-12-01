NVIDIA Metropolis and Edge AI helping to create smarter spaces

NVIDIA has this week released more details on how the companies Metropolis and Edge AI technologies are helping create smarter spaces in our world from the factory floor to our major highways. The new technologies are capable of monitoring a wide variety of different things about our daily life take the form of a new generation of AI applications at the edge “driving incredible operational efficiency and safety gains across a broad range of spaces“, explains NVIDIA. All of which sounds a little scary. NVIDIA has created a free e-book providing more details on how metropolis and edge AI are helping build smarter and safer spaces around the world. Get your copy by following the link below.

NVIDIA Metropolis is an application framework, set of developer tools, and partner ecosystem that unites visual data and AI to enable greater functionality and efficiency across a range of physical spaces and environments. “Transit hubs, retail stores, and factories use vision AI applications for more efficient, accessible, and safe operations. The following examples illustrate vision AI applications transforming how we use and manage our most critical spaces“.

NVIDIA Metropolis and Edge AI

“Cities and enterprises around the world are using AI to reimagine how their most valuable physical assets and spaces are managed. By combining the roughly 1 billion video cameras deployed in the world with deep-learning powered video analytics, a new generation of AI applications is being rolled out to drive incredible operational efficiency and safety gains across a broad range of spaces–from city streets to airports to factory floors. “

“Over one billion cameras are deployed worldwide in nearly all of our important spaces, generating tremendous amounts of data but without a system for analyzing this data, valuable insights are lost. Enter AI-powered computer vision, which unlocks insights hidden in the video to generate insights that enable cities and companies to improve their safety and operational efficiency. Optimizing AI-enabled video analytics solutions streamlines tasks across industries, from healthcare to manufacturing, helping companies and their employees to work smarter and safer. ”

Source : NVIDIA : Free E-Book

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals