Axiomtek AIE900-XNX NVIDIA Jetson mini PC arrives in June 2022

Industrial hardware manufacturer Axiomtek has this week unveiled its new edge computing system in the form of the AIE900-XNX. Based on the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform the mini PC is equipped with a 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM v8.2 (64-bit) processor and 384-core NVIDIA Volta architecture GPU and is capable of providing up to 21 TOPS accelerated computing performance, perfect for running artificial intelligent applications. Axiomtek’s AIE900-XNX will be available to purchase in a just over months time during June 2022.

Features of the AIE900-XNX mini PC include the already mentioned NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX with Volta GPU architecture with 384 NVIDIA CUDA cores, providing an advanced edge AI platform for AMR, AGV, and computer vision together with a wide power input ranges from 9 to 36 VDC (ignition power control for option). Other features include 4 x GbE PoE for GigE camera and LiDAR connectivity, an operating temperature from -30°C to +60°C, a single M.2 Key B slot for 5G and a single 8-CH DI/DO and two DB9 for RS-232/422/485/CAN ports.

“The advanced edge AI computing platform supports high-speed networking capability functions such as the 5G module to drive AIoT innovation. The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX-based AIE900-XNX is suitable for vision AI applications including computer vision, vision guided robot, autonomous mobile robot (AMR), intelligent roadside unit, workplace safety, obstacle detection, traffic management, etc.

NVIDIA Jetson mini PC

The AIE900-XNX offers the ability to connect to oToBrite’s SerDes cameras, thereby providing navigation capabilities for compute-intensive applications such as AMR, obstacle detection, as well as simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM). To help developers execute Out-of-Band (OOB) management operations remotely for reducing unplanned downtime, the AIE900-XNX supports optional Allxon swiftDR OOB Enabler which brings powerful disaster recovery services onto the fanless edge AI appliance using specialized OOB technology.”

“The AI-enabled AIE900-XNX has one M.2 Key B slot for the 5G module to respond to the emerging need for faster throughput, lower latency, greater reliability, and a higher density of connections. It also has one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot, plus one SIM slot for Wi-Fi/LTE/Bluetooth/GPS. With one M.2 Key M 2280 SSD slot supporting PCIe signal and one Micro SD slot, the compact edge computing device is built for massive data processing and AI applications.”

Source : Axiomtek

