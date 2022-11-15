NVIDIA H100 and Quantum 2 systems announced

NVIDIA has today announced the roll out of its next-generation H100 Tensor Core GPUs and Quantum 2 InfiniBand, including new offerings on Microsoft Azure cloud and 50+ new partner systems for accelerating scientific discovery. H100, Quantum-2 and the library updates are all part of NVIDIA’s HPC platform — a full technology stack with CPUs, GPUs, DPUs, systems, networking and a broad range of AI and HPC software — that provides researchers the ability to efficiently accelerate their work on powerful systems, on premises or in the cloud.

“AI is reinventing the scientific method. Learning from data, AI can predict impossibly complex workings of nature, from the behavior of plasma particles in a nuclear fusion reactor to human impact on regional climate decades in the future,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “By providing a universal scientific computing platform that accelerates both principled numerical and AI methods, we’re giving scientists an instrument to make discoveries that will benefit humankind.”

NVIDIA H100 and Quantum 2

“The future of transformative enterprise technologies such as AI and HPC is in next-generation cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure, where innovators have the opportunity to deliver a new era of technological breakthroughs,” said Nidhi Chappell, general manager of Azure AI Infrastructure at Microsoft. “The NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform equips Azure with the throughput capabilities of a world-class supercomputing center, available at cloud scale and on demand, and allows researchers and scientists using Azure to achieve their life’s work.”

“AI is propelling innovation unlike any technology before it,” said Rajesh Pohani, vice president of portfolio and product management for PowerEdge, HPC and Core Compute at Dell Technologies. “Dell PowerEdge servers with NVIDIA Hopper GPUs support customers to push the boundaries and make possible new discoveries across industries and institutions”

