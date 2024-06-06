NVIDIA GPU companion app for gamers and creators updated

NVIDIA’s latest app beta update adds support for 120 FPS AV1 video capture and one-click GPU performance tuning, aims to provide users with an unparalleled experience. This update is specifically aimed at gamers and content creators equipped with NVIDIA graphics cards. The introduction of AV1 SDR and HDR video encoding in the NVIDIA app beta update marks a significant milestone in video recording technology.

By using the eighth-generation NVIDIA Encoders (NVENC) on GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards and laptop GPUs, AV1 encoding offers a remarkable 40% improvement in efficiency. This advancement allows users to capture higher quality videos without consuming additional disk space, making it an ideal solution for gamers and content creators who demand the best in terms of visual fidelity.

Streamlining GPU Optimization with the Performance Panel

Moreover, the ability to record at 120 frames per second takes the recording experience to new heights, particularly for GeForce RTX 40 Series users. The increased frame rate ensures smoother playback and a more immersive viewing experience, allowing viewers to appreciate the intricate details and fast-paced action in games and videos.

Here are if you other articles you may find of interest on the subject of NVIDIA technology.

The NVIDIA app beta update introduces a innovative feature in the form of the Performance Panel and one-click automatic GPU tuning. This innovative tool simplifies the process of monitoring and optimizing GPU performance, making it accessible to users of all skill levels. By analyzing system performance characteristics, the app provides users with a seamless way to maximize their GPU’s potential with a single click.

The automatic GPU tuning feature ensures that users’ systems consistently operate at peak performance, eliminating the need for manual tweaks and adjustments. This not only saves time but also guarantees a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience, allowing users to focus on what matters most: enjoying their favorite games.

Features for an Immersive Experience

In addition to the headlining features, the NVIDIA app beta update brings a host of enhancements designed to elevate the user experience. The improved NVIDIA App Overlay provides users with real-time performance monitoring and in-game system stats, empowering them to make informed decisions about their system’s performance.

Furthermore, the update introduces automatic SDR to HDR conversion, ensuring that users can enjoy stunning visuals regardless of the original content format. GeForce RTX users can also take advantage of AI-powered filters, which offer advanced image enhancement and alteration options, allowing for unprecedented customization and creative control.

Future of Gaming and Content Creation

The NVIDIA app beta update represents a significant step forward in the realm of gaming and content creation. By combining innovative technologies like AV1 encoding and one-click GPU tuning with a user-friendly interface, NVIDIA has created a powerful tool that caters to the needs of both casual and professional users.

As the demand for high-quality content continues to grow, the NVIDIA app beta update positions itself as an indispensable asset for anyone looking to create stunning visuals and immersive experiences. With its impressive array of features and ongoing commitment to innovation, NVIDIA is setting the stage for a new era of gaming and content creation, one that promises to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of NVIDIA products and services :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals