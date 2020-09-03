ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, 3070 GPUs unveiled

ASUS today announced three new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, including ROG Strix and ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, ROG Strix and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3070 models.

“The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.”

“Delivering the latest NVIDIA Ampere architecture experience in its purest form, the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3070 melds performance and simplicity like no other. Leveraging advanced cooling technologies derived from flagship graphics cards, the Dual opts for substance over style, the perfect choice for a well-balanced build.

A clean shroud matches the aesthetic of workstations and decked out gaming rigs alike. Two tried-and-true Axial-tech fans provide ample airflow and the fans come to a halt automatically at low temperatures.

Auto-Extreme Technology reduces thermal strain on components and avoids the use of harsh cleaning chemicals, resulting in less environmental impact, and lower manufacturing power consumption. An aluminum backplate and stainless steel I/O bracket help protect the PCB from unwanted flex.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. If you are interested in learning more about the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards check out the official NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 unveiling and launch.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals