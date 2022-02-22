NVIDIA DLSS is now supported by over 150 games

If you have been wondering whether you should upgrade your PC graphics card or gaming rig to offer support for NVIDIA DLSS technology. You might be interested to know that over 150 games now offer support for DLSS and include games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, No Man’s Sky, Cyberpunk 2077, Metro Exodus / Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, Sifu, Phantasy Star Online 2, Crysis Remastered, Final Fantasy XV, Mount & Blade II Bannerlord, Dying Light 2 Stay Human and more.

NVIDIA DLSS or rather Deep Learning Super Sampling is a relatively new technology that allows gamers to enjoy AI rendering features to increase graphical performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs. “DLSS taps into the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for your games” explains NVIDIA.

NVIDIA DLSS supported games

“Enjoy ray tracing and ultra-high resolutions with DLSS technology. It uses advanced AI rendering to produce image quality that’s comparable to native resolution--and sometimes even better--while only conventionally rendering a fraction of the pixels. Advanced temporal feedback techniques give you incredibly sharp image details and improved stability from frame to frame. AI rendering on dedicated Tensor Cores gives you incredible performance, pushing up frame rates and giving you the headroom needed to maximise graphics settings and resolution, even up to 8K.”

“NVIDIA DLSS accelerates performance with uncompromised image quality in over 150 games, and now the game-changing technology is coming to Martha Is Dead, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, SCP: Pandemic, Shadow Warrior 3, and Sifu, giving GeForce RTX gamers the definitive experience in each title.”

For more information on how NVIDIA DLSS is being used by games developers to enhance graphics and gameplay jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

