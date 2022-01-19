NVIDIA releases GPU-powered Clara Parabricks v3.7

NVIDIA has announced the release of its new Clara Parabricks 3.7 bringing optimised and accelerated workflows for gene panels. The latest release now includes over 50 tools providing researchers with accurate and accelerated genomic analysis for gene panels, exomes, and genomes for clinical and research workflows.

New features included in the latest release of Clara Parabricks 3.7 include the ability to accelerate and simplify gene panel workflows with the support of Unique Molecular Identifiers (UMIs) also known as molecular barcodes, RNA-Seq support for transcriptome workflows with second gene fusion caller Arriba and RNA-Seq quantification tool Kallisto as well as short tandem repeat (STR) detection with ExpansionHunter. Together with integration of the latest versions of germline callers DeepVariant v1.1 and GATK v4.2 with HaplotypeCaller and a 10x accelerated BAM2FASTQ tool for converting archived data stored as either BAM or CRAM files back to FASTQ. Datasets can be updated by aligning to new and improved references.

NVIDIA Clara Parabricks v3.7 released

“To date, Clara Parabricks has demonstrated 60x accelerations for state-of-the-art bioinformatics tools for whole genome workflows (end-to-end analysis in 22 minutes) and exome workflows (end-to-end analysis in 4 minutes), compared to CPU-based environments. Large-scale sequencing projects and other whole genome studies are able to analyze over 60 genomes/day on a single DGX server while both reducing the associated costs and generating more useful insights than ever before.”

“While whole genome sequencing (WGS) is growing due to large-scale population initiatives, gene panels still dominate clinical genomic analysis. With time being one of the most important factors in clinical care, accelerating and simplifying gene-panel workflows is incredibly important for clinical sequencing centers. By further reducing the analysis bottleneck associated with gene panels, these sequencing centers can return results to clinicians faster, improving the quality of life for their patients. “

“Just as gene panels are important for sequencing cancer analysis, so too are RNA-Seq workflows for transcriptome analysis. In addition to STAR-fusion, Clara Parabricks v3.7 now includes Arriba, a fusion detection algorithm based on the STAR RNA-Seq aligner. Gene fusions, in which two distinct genes join due to a large chromosomal alteration, are associated with many different types of cancer from leukemia to solid tumors. “

For more information on the latest Clara Parabricks v3.7 and how it can help optimize and accelerate workflows for gene panels, jump over to the official NVIDIA press release by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals