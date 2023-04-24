The new GMK NucBox K1 and NucBox K2 mini PC systems offer two new nearly identical systems the first being powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and priced at $499. With the second powered by a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and priced at $539 if you apply the $50 coupon that is currently available when purchasing the mini PC directly from the official GMKtec website.

NucBox K2

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS mini PC

AMD Ryzen 7 Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics 7735HS 8C/16T, 6nm FP7 package, 3.2G clock, MAX4.75G; 4 MB L2 Cache/16 MB L3 Cache, TDP 35~54W/ AMD Radeon 680M, Graphics Core Count12, Graphics Frequency 2200 MHz (the overall performance is comparable to NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050TI)/ 16/32GB shipped, SO-DIMM*2, DDR5 4800, max 64GB/ 1TB shipped, M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280, max 2TB (supports PCIe 4.0)/BT 5.2/WiFi 6 RZ608/Window 11 Pro (installed), supports Linux/3 displays–HDMI 2.0*2 (4096×2160@60Hz) / type-c*1 USB4.0, up to 40Gbps, supports USB PD+DP1.4 function

NucBox K1

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H mini PC

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Mobile Processors with AMD Radeon Graphics, 8C/16T, 6nm, FP7 Package, 3.2GHz base clock, MAX 4.7Ghz, 4 MB L2 Cache/16 MB L3 Cache,TDP 45W (AMD “Zen 3” Core Architecture) / AMD Radeon™ 680M, Graphics Core Count12,Graphics Frequency 2200 MHz (the overall performance is comparable to NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050TI)/ 16/32GB shipped, SO-DIMM*2, DDR5 4800, max 64GB/ 512GB/1TB shipped, M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280, max 2TB (supports PCIe 4.0)/BT 5.2/WiFi 6 RZ608/Window 11 Pro (installed), supports Linux.

for more information jump over to the GMK NucBox K1 and NucBox K2 product pages for full specifications and purchasing options.

Source : Liliputing





