GMK NucBox K1 and NucBox K2 mini PC systems

GMK NucBox K1

The new GMK NucBox K1 and NucBox K2 mini PC systems offer two new nearly identical systems the first being powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and priced at $499. With the second powered by a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and priced at $539 if you apply the $50 coupon that is currently available when purchasing the mini PC directly from the official GMKtec website.

NucBox K2

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS mini PC

AMD Ryzen 7 Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics 7735HS 8C/16T, 6nm FP7 package, 3.2G clock, MAX4.75G; 4 MB L2 Cache/16 MB L3 Cache, TDP 35~54W/ AMD Radeon 680M, Graphics Core Count12, Graphics Frequency 2200 MHz (the overall performance is comparable to NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050TI)/ 16/32GB shipped, SO-DIMM*2, DDR5 4800, max 64GB/ 1TB shipped, M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280, max 2TB (supports PCIe 4.0)/BT 5.2/WiFi 6 RZ608/Window 11 Pro (installed), supports Linux/3 displays–HDMI 2.0*2 (4096×2160@60Hz) / type-c*1 USB4.0, up to 40Gbps, supports USB PD+DP1.4 function

NucBox K1

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H mini PC

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Mobile Processors with AMD Radeon Graphics, 8C/16T, 6nm, FP7 Package, 3.2GHz base clock, MAX 4.7Ghz, 4 MB L2 Cache/16 MB L3 Cache,TDP 45W (AMD “Zen 3” Core Architecture) / AMD Radeon™ 680M, Graphics Core Count12,Graphics Frequency 2200 MHz (the overall performance is comparable to NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050TI)/ 16/32GB shipped, SO-DIMM*2, DDR5 4800, max 64GB/ 512GB/1TB shipped, M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 2280, max 2TB (supports PCIe 4.0)/BT 5.2/WiFi 6 RZ608/Window 11 Pro (installed), supports Linux.

for more information jump over to the GMK NucBox K1 and NucBox K2 product pages for full specifications and purchasing options.

Source : Liliputing

