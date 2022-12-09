ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards

This week ASRock has officially launched their new AMD Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards series making it available to purchase worldwide. Consisting of the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA 24 GB OC, ASRock Radeon RX 7900 Taichi and ASRock Radeon RX 7900 Phantom Gaming graphics cards all are based on the AMD Radeon RX 7900 platform. Learn more about each below.

XTX AQUA 24 GB OC



The brand-new flagship ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA 24 GB OC graphics card is ASRock’s first liquid-cooling graphics card, using the AQUA Liquid Cooling System with the high purity nickel-plated copper plate and Jet Microchannel Engine. The transparent and stylish water block provides effective heat dissipation, and the 0.3 mm jet microchannel enhances the water flow and speeds heat dissipation. Also, the stylish acrylic backplate combines acrylic and aluminium to make the graphics card more elegant.

The built-in ARGB LEDs can synchronize lighting effects with ASRock motherboards that support Polychrome SYNC, allowing users to customize the lighting system. With the powerful 22 power phase design, it features smooth power delivery to offer enhanced performance. Overall, the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA 24 GB OC graphics card is an excellent choice for power users and case modders to build liquid-cooling systems.

Taichi Series

The high-end, 3-slot ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24 GB OC and ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Taichi 20 GB OC graphics cards use the triple-fan Taichi 3X cooling system with the customized 110/100/110 mm Striped Ring Fans, Air Deflecting Fin and Ultra-fit Heatpipe, greatly increasing thermal efficiency. The unique ARGB Taichi halo, side and back LED lighting effects support Polychrome SYNC allowing users to customize lighting effects. They are also equipped with up to 22 power phase design to offer enhanced performance.

The metal frame and backplate prevent the PCB from bending, and the Dual BIOS option allows users to freely choose their favorite BIOS settings to optimize for performance or quiet operation. With its excellent performance and rich features, ASRock’s Radeon RX 7900 Taichi Series graphics cards are the premium choices for power users.

Phantom Gaming Series

The middle-end, 2.8-slot ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming 24 GB OC and ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming 20 GB OC graphics cards use the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system with the customized 100/100/100 mm Striped Ring Fans, Air Deflecting Fin and Ultra-fit Heatpipe to provide superior cooling performance.

ARGB LEDs that support Polychrome SYNC allow users to customize lighting effects, while the metal frame and backplate prevent the PCB from bending. The Super Alloy Graphics Card components provide stability for long-term operation. With its great performance and rich features, ASRock’s Radeon RX 7900 Phantom Gaming Series graphics cards can totally satisfy the needs of gamers.

Source : ASRock





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals