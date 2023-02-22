Minisforum MBG6 desktop mini PC powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Minisforum has this week introduced yet another new desktop mini PC in the form of the MBG6 powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor. To learn more about the latest addition to the range of Minisforum mini PC systems check out the quick teaser video below. Also this year Minisforum unveiled its new Venus UM773 Lite computer powered by a AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor.

“Micro Computer (HK) Tech Limited, a well-known mini computer manufacturer, released its brand MINISFORUM’s new products for the spring 2023 AMD series. It includes a total of 5 products in 3 different series, refreshing users’ understanding of mini PCs and bringing a full-scene usage experience.”

Minisforum MBG6 mini PC

“For a long time, people believe gaming computers could only be traditional large PC and heavy gaming laptops. The idea that thin and light means low performance and not suitable for gaming is deeply rooted in people’s minds. However, MINISFORUM Neptune HX80G/HX99G/MBG6 achieves gaming performance that rivals traditional large computers with a 2.8L compact chassis. Thanks to the AMD Radeon RX 6600M discrete graphics card, all three machines can do high-refresh-rate gaming at 1080P resolution, bringing users an excellent gaming experience.”

“MBG6 is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor, which is also the first time for MINISFORUM Neptune series to use a desktop processor. The CPU’s large cache can provide more stable gaming performance. MBG6 supports DDR4-3200 dual-channel memory and PCIE3.0 SSD. It can also expand with two 2.5-inch SATA3.0 hard drives.”

Source : Minisforum





