Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier we heard that the new Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphones was launching globally, the handset launched in China last month.

Now we get to have a look at this new gaming smartphones and some of its features in a new video from Zollotech.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, plus a 6.65 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with three rear cameras that include a 64 megapixel camera an 8 megapixel camera and an 2 megapixel camera, on the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies.

