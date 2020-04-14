Nubia Red Magic 5G launched globally

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is launching globally and the handset comes with a 6.65 inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

For storage you can choose between 128GB and 256GB and it comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back of the device there is a triple camera setup with a 64 megapixel camera an 8 megapixel camera and an 2 megapixel camera.

The handset will come with a choice of colors including Eclipse Black, Hot Rod Red and Pulse Neon, pricing for the device starts at $579 in the US and £539 in the UK.

Source RedMagic, GSM Arena

