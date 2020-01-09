Novitec N-Largo is based on the McLaren 720s Spider

Novitec has announced its latest special edition supercar, the Novitec N-Largo which is based on the McLaren 720s Spider and just 15 units of this car will be made.

The Novitec N-Largo comes with 806 horsepower and 878 Nm of torque, this gives the car a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.7 seconds, it comes with a top speed of 215 miles per hour.

The spectacular widebody version is manufactured from carbon and not only impresses with its design perfected in the wind tunnel: Forged carbon elements give the open-top two-seater a particularly custom appearance besides. The company developed tailor-made hi-tech forged rims specifically for the enlarged wheel arches in cooperation with American wheel manufacturer Vossen. The staggered combination of 20- and 21-inch wheels on front and rear axle puts even more emphasis on the wedge shape of the sports car.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec N-Largo over at Novitec at the link below, there are no details on how much it will cost.

Source Novitec

